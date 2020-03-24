Odion Ighalo set for Manchester United extension amid uncertainty

Manchester United fans may get a little of what they’ve wished for in terms of Odion Ighalo’s future being at Old Trafford.

The talented Nigerian has thoroughly impressed since completing his loan move back in January and has definitely done better than most anticipated.

United needed cover in their attacking positions even before Marcus Rashford‘s injury but once that happened, it became even more desperate.

Luckily Ighalo was available and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the small gamble of securing him temporarily.

The former Watford man has covered well and has already won over fans due to his love for the club.

According to Sky Sports, Ighalo’s loan ends on the 31st of May but the Red Devils are likely to extend it to the 30th of June due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

There’s still ongoing news of turning his temporary move permanent but as of yet, no decisions have been made in that regard.

In some ways, signing Ighalo on a short, low wage contract works in Manchester United’s favour.

He will provide competition to Anthony Martial and is an experienced player in an otherwise young squad.

However, signing him for a long duration and replicating the wages he earns in China could spell trouble, similar to the kind United experienced with Alexis Sanchez.

