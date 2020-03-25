Arsenal step up chase for Manchester United’s Chris Smalling

Manchester United have reportedly received an offer for their loan star Chris Smalling who is currently plying his trade for Roma.

The Serie A giants themselves were believed to be keen on the experienced Englishman but they don’t appear to be able to come up with the cash.

United and Roma have failed to see eye to eye in regards to an asking price despite Smalling’s desire to remain where he is permanently.

The Italian club were said to be relying on Champions League qualification to have the funds to sign the former Fulham man and so no move has been made yet.

Instead, Arsenal have usurped them and seem to be leading the race for Smalling’s signature this summer.

#mufc have received an offer from Arsenal for Chris Smalling. United want around €25m #mulive [cds] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 25, 2020

€25m seems to be a fair price given how Smalling is a decent defender and is in the peak of his career.

It is interesting to hear of Arsenal’s interest however, given how Mikel Arteta favours a possession-based tactic and the Manchester United defender has a reputation for a lack of composure on the ball.

Smalling refutes this but it began when England manager Gareth Southgate used it as an excuse to not pick him for the national team.