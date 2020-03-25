Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham picks Manchester United legend as hero

Manchester United may have been given a little boost in their race to sign Birmingham City wonder-kid Jude Bellingham after he admitted a former player is his icon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are understood to be keen on the young Englishman but they are not the only ones.

Bellingham is highly sought-after across Europe but United’s main competitors are Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants have already stolen another one of Solskjaer’s targets in the form of Erling Haaland so he won’t be too keen on missing out again.

However, if Bellingham’s idol is a sign of anything then the Red Devils may just have the upper hand.

Many young Englishmen in the game have Wayne Rooney as their heroes so it’s not entirely surprising but it is a bit of an interesting time to reveal it.

Nonetheless, it’s believed one of the main reasons Haaland joined Dortmund instead of Manchester United was because of their setup.

The Bundesliga side have a proven track record of giving young players first-team football and turning them into stars so Solskjaer’s side are up against it.

United will need to have a clear, convincing plan in place to steal Bellingham away from their competitors.