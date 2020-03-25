Borussia Dortmund accept Jadon Sancho will depart this summer

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho appears set to depart this summer according to reports, with several Premier League clubs interested in his signature.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all said to be keen on the young Englishman though those are only the clubs in England.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have prioritised the signing of Sancho as he would resolve a problem area in right-wing.

United don’t have any quality, natural options for the position and the just-turned 20-year-old appears to be the final piece of the club’s attacking jigsaw puzzle.

Solskjaer has invested well so far in his tenure but getting one of the German club’s key attackers may be his best signing yet.

According to the Evening Standard, ‘well-placed sources’ at Dortmund consider the Red Devils the favourites for Sancho’s signature with over £100m needed to sign him.

Solskjaer will likely have the finances to sign him but there are doubts over what it would mean for the rest of his potential targets.

The finances may also be difficult to pull together after the ongoing health crisis comes to an end as it’s yet to be clear what kind of economic impact it will have on United.