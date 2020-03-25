Manchester United fans react to Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer
Manchester United fans may be getting a little carried away after reacting to news of their club’s interest in Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund man is said to have been in contact with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for a while now with the recent health crisis delaying talks.

United are believed to have prioritised signing Sancho this summer but it seems premature to think anything will happen in the current circumstances.

Football club’s finances around the world are likely to be affected by the ongoing situation so a summer were little to no transfers happen is quite possible.

This also depends on whether or not the season is delayed and therefore the transfer window also being delayed.

Sancho would certainly solve one of Manchester United’s most problematic positions but fans must remain level headed over a potential deal.

Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Juan Mata have all taken turns on the right-wing so it’s clear it’s a problem area given how none of them are natural to the position.

Greenwood is a striker, Mata an attacking midfielder and James has been more deadly at left wing.

Sancho will also likely cost a lot and only transfer if United secure a top-four spot in the league.

