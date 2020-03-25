Manchester United fans react to Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer

Manchester United fans may be getting a little carried away after reacting to news of their club’s interest in Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund man is said to have been in contact with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for a while now with the recent health crisis delaying talks.

United are believed to have prioritised signing Sancho this summer but it seems premature to think anything will happen in the current circumstances.

Football club’s finances around the world are likely to be affected by the ongoing situation so a summer were little to no transfers happen is quite possible.

This also depends on whether or not the season is delayed and therefore the transfer window also being delayed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho would be a very interesting right side for #mufc. Defensively very solid, as Jadon tracks back very well. Offensively, the pressure would be released for AWB, only needing to make intelligent overlaps. Hopefully soon, attacking balance! pic.twitter.com/cfGyCJFEkh — Rich (@UtdPotential) March 25, 2020

If we do manage to keep Pogba and sign Sancho, which it does seem likely, Manchester United will become contenders for the Top 3. A shot at the title will be possible but we are progressing as a team. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 25, 2020

I don’t want to get ahead of myself but we are doing the quadruple next season — Mυstαfα (@M_Shass) March 24, 2020

Ahhh inject that straight into my veins pic.twitter.com/mVPnCPDr6a — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) March 24, 2020

Needed at The Theatre of Dreams next season 😍 @Sanchooo10 #MUFC — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) March 24, 2020

Drop a ❤️ if you want to see this this summer pic.twitter.com/N26NHXfHy7 — utdreport (@utdreport) March 24, 2020

Sancho would certainly solve one of Manchester United’s most problematic positions but fans must remain level headed over a potential deal.

Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Juan Mata have all taken turns on the right-wing so it’s clear it’s a problem area given how none of them are natural to the position.

Greenwood is a striker, Mata an attacking midfielder and James has been more deadly at left wing.

Sancho will also likely cost a lot and only transfer if United secure a top-four spot in the league.