Manchester United leading the pack for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly Jadon Sancho’s preferred club to join as Borussia Dortmund prepare for a summer transfer auction.

The sensationally talented Englishman is on the radar of many top European clubs with the Premier League also heavily interested.

The likes of Chelsea, United and Liverpool are all understood to be keen while Manchester City have considered re-signing their former player.

Sancho so far this season has 17 goals and 19 assists to his name across all competitions so the interest in him is justifiable.

Any transfer will likely mean a £100m+ offer and negotiations could go on for long before it’s all sealed.

According to the Mirror, Sancho prefers a transfer to the Red Devils as he is all for Solskjaer’s youth-heavy rebuild of the squad.

The legendary Norwegian has frequently relied on the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay who are all 25 years old or under.

This doesn’t even include other younger members of the squad such as Mason Greenwood or Brandon Williams so Solskjaer has been in charge of a youthful squad.

Chelsea may not have the exact kind of numbers but Frank Lampard is slowly phasing out his older players too.