Rio Ferdinand calls for Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has called for the club to sign Birmingham City wonder-kid Jude Bellingham as rumours soar over a potential transfer.

The English teenager is one of the world’s most sought-after and youngest talents with a summer transfer saga seemingly going to happen.

United have been interested in Bellingham of late with the player even getting a look around Carrington recently ahead of his career-defining decision.

Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be keen on the dazzling midfielder so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen on getting his man.

Some have reservations over Bellingham due to his age but Ferdinand appears convinced on his quality.

It wouldn’t be the first time Manchester United spent big on a ‘kid’ with the likes of Phil Jones and Luke Shaw both being signed for relatively big fees.

Jones was signed for around £17m back in 2011 at the age of 19, joining from Blackburn Rovers with huge expectations on his shoulder.

Shaw also joined when he was 19 for around £30m back in 2014 so there’s even a recent history of United making these kinds of decisions.

Bellingham is relatively untested and even younger than the pair so the skepticism is understandable but Solskjaer has hardly gotten a transfer wrong so far.

