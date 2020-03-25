Rio Ferdinand calls for Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has called for the club to sign Birmingham City wonder-kid Jude Bellingham as rumours soar over a potential transfer.

The English teenager is one of the world’s most sought-after and youngest talents with a summer transfer saga seemingly going to happen.

United have been interested in Bellingham of late with the player even getting a look around Carrington recently ahead of his career-defining decision.

Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be keen on the dazzling midfielder so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen on getting his man.

Some have reservations over Bellingham due to his age but Ferdinand appears convinced on his quality.

Rio Ferdinand: "Jude Bellingham: Huge talent. Huge talent. Really good-looking footballer in the way he plays, the balance, the poise he’s got, the maturity at such a young age. I want to see more.” #muzone [IG] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 25, 2020

Ferdinand: "But you’re buying this kid, the price tag is phenomenal, £30million for a kid, for a 16-year-old boy. But it’s the way of the world now, and the way you’ve got to think about it is: if you’re paying £30m and we keep him for 10 years it’s money well spent. #muzone — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 25, 2020

Rio Ferdinand: “"I think he’s someone I would 100% take. If I’m #mufc now, go in and get him. You can understand why the likes of Borussia Dortmund are trying to get him, trying to take him. The kid seems to me to have it all." #muzone [IG] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 25, 2020

It wouldn’t be the first time Manchester United spent big on a ‘kid’ with the likes of Phil Jones and Luke Shaw both being signed for relatively big fees.

Jones was signed for around £17m back in 2011 at the age of 19, joining from Blackburn Rovers with huge expectations on his shoulder.

Shaw also joined when he was 19 for around £30m back in 2014 so there’s even a recent history of United making these kinds of decisions.

Bellingham is relatively untested and even younger than the pair so the skepticism is understandable but Solskjaer has hardly gotten a transfer wrong so far.