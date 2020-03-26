Emile Heskey encourages Jack Grealish to make Manchester United move

Aston Villa great Emile Heskey has discussed the possibility of Jack Grealish completing a transfer to Manchester United and it’s safe to say fans will be pleased with what he said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on the versatile attacker and for good reason given his incredible form this campaign.

Grealish has been Villa’s standout player for the season, captaining them to great effect although they have struggled to secure safety from relegation.

Heskey feels a transfer is almost inevitable and should the Birmingham club fail to survive then definitely it’s highly likely.

United are obviously in need of attacking reinforcements and Solskjaer has been linked with numerous players.

According to Genting Bet, Heskey said: “There is every chance that Jack Grealish will join Man United in the summer. I don’t think that Jack will be at Villa come the end of the season.

“He’s done a phenomenal job for them since he started out at the club. I played with him when I was at Villa, he was only a young lad, he used to come and train with us – he was a phenomenal player even then and he has gone from strength to strength.

“He’s taken everything on his shoulders at a young age. He’s a very young captain but has been very positive with it. He’s stayed at Villa a lot longer than a lot of people would have thought he would, so full credit to him.

“Villa will now get a decent fee for him and he’ll go on and make a stellar career.”

Grealish’s versatility will certainly come in handy for Manchester United as he could address multiple concerns.

Solskjaer is obviously in need of a right-winger and the dazzling Englishman can play in that position.

United’s squad are also injury prone so at worst, Grealish could cover for the central-midfield, attacking-midfield and left-wing positions.

In the modern game, such a player is invaluable and that’s leaving out the 24-year-old’s obvious talent.

The Red Devils’ interest in Jadon Sancho may dampen their need for Grealish but some fans would argue transfers for both should be made.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.