Manchester United stars show off their skills in isolation videos

Manchester United’s stars have been taking to social media to show fans what they are doing to keep fit and entertained during lockdown.

Players have been ordered to train at home as the country locks down to combat the coronavirus.

First, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Sheffield United, has demonstrated that he’s not just good with his hands as he shows off some really impressive ball-juggling skills in a surprisingly small back garden.

Harry Maguire on the other hand has rigged up an ingenious system to help him with his passing.

When in isolation and got no friends to pass to 🤷🏻‍♂‍⚽‍❤‍ pic.twitter.com/qLwruj5gxq — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 25, 2020

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is pushing hard in his gym to get back to fitness.

Fred is also in his gym at home, working on strengthening exercises.

And last week before the curfew, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes got quite competitive with each other in the back garden.

Mason Greenwood is doing some impressive keepy-uppy and has challenged fans to post their own videos on his hashtag #MG26stayhome.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been showing off his silky skills and putting a whole new meaning on the expression ‘get in the van!’

Harry Maguire is back again in this video, responding to celebrity Olly Murs’ dustbin challenge:

Maguire then nominated Jesse Lingard for the challenge, who responded in impressive style before nominating Angel Gomes.

Gomes met the challenge in an impressive demonstration of his skills.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.