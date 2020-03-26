Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning for the future with Manchester United

Manchester United fans have plenty of positives to be pleased with in terms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign but there is one that stands out.

The legendary Norwegian has had his fair share of doubters but his side were on an unbeaten run and seemingly heading for a top-four spot before the season was put on hold.

Solskjaer’s signing of Bruno Fernandes has proven to be a turning point and long may it continue, even after the temporary suspension.

United have had manager after manager with seemingly no end to their transition period following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The iconic Scot was renowned for his constant push for youth and it appears Solskjaer’s doing the same thing.

#mufc have given Premier League appearances to more Academy graduates [11] than any of our rivals this season. #muzone pic.twitter.com/dtddUqk9yN — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 26, 2020

It’s the one thing Solskjaer can’t be accused of not doing and he has consistently included academy players in training sessions to help acclimate everyone.

It seems only a matter of time before more and more young players break through to the first-team.

Solskjaer has also done well to protect younger players from too much attention and from fatigue, therefore, protecting their careers too.

The Red Devils seem to be in good hands and should the former Molde man leave the club in the future, it’s likely he would leave a better squad than the one he inherited.

