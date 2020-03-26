Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid must be ‘now or never’

Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid will either happen this summer or not at all, according to Spanish outlet AS.com.

The outlet claim it is ‘now or never’ for the 27-year-old, with Real readying one last attempt to sign him from Manchester United.

Los Blancos’ head coach Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of his countryman and is desperate to to bring him to the club. However, Real’s president Florentino Perez is not as enamoured and there has been a huge gap between the Red Devils’ valuation of the player – originally believed to be around £180 million – and Perez’s offers for the player, one of which was reported to be £27.4 million plus James Rodriguez.

But with Zidane’s future now looking more settled in Madrid and Pogba approaching the last year of his contract, the chances of a deal being done now look about as good as they’ll ever be.

‘It seems that this summer, the door that leads to the hiring of the world champion midfielder, who is now 27, will reopen’ AS claims.

‘The estimate is that he could go for €100 million [£92 million], an amount that could decrease depending on how the coronavirus crisis affects football finances.’

AS also believes that ‘now, Pogba’s departure would not be as painful for United, who are working with Bruno Fernandes, the new idol of the fans, and who have already scheduled the signing of the 24-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa Jack Grealish.’

The outlet claims that United have already started contract talks with Pogba and so Madrid know they must act quickly to secure his services.

‘Pogba, now or never’, they conclude.

