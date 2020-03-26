Shanghai Shenhua offer Odion Ighalo huge contract extension

Odion Ighalo’s home club Shanghai Shenhua have offered him a two-year contract extension worth an extra £42 million, according to Sky Sports.

The Nigerian’s current deal runs until 2022 but, according to the report, ‘The Chinese club want to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at [Manchester] United, where has scored four goals in his first three starts.’

‘Ighalo will wait to see if he is offered a permanent deal at Old Trafford before deciding his future’ Sky claims.

The news signals the Chinese side’s determination to keep their star man, who scored 10 goals in 19 games for the club before being loaned to the Red Devils due to the coronavirus.

The 30-year-old has been reported to be willing to take a 50% pay cut to sign a permanent deal at Old Trafford.

Shenhua’s move will test Ighalo’s resolve. Assuming any deal offered by United would be on a 3-year basis, the total value of that contract would be around £20 million, with the Chinese side’s new offer totalling approximately £65 million.

Even the most ardent of Manchester United fans and most loyal of players would at least blink before passing up an opportunity to earn an extra £45 million.

There has been much discussion about whether or not the Red Devils should make Ighalo’s move permanent, but it is one thing to make that decision and another to agree terms both with the player and with his selling club.

Reports have differed as to whether the Nigerian’s loan deal to United includes an option to buy. The latest move by Shenhua suggests that United do have that option, meaning that the only way the Chinese club can keep their man would be by enticing him to stay with a contract offer such as this.

