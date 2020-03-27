Bruno Fernandes talks about his ‘very high’ transfer fee, living the dream

Bruno Fernandes has said the amount Manchester United paid for him was ‘very high’ in an interview on Portuguese TV.

The 24-year-old, who has just announced that his partner Ana Pinho is expecting the couple’s second child, a boy, was appearing on a show called ‘The Magnifico Bruno’ on Channel 11.

‘The transfer market is currently, let’s say, crazy’ Fernandes said.

‘The amount paid for me was a very high amount, because the players who were bought for that kind of amount in the past are players who won the Ballon d’Or.’

‘It’s difficult to compare football now with football then.’

The star also talked about the difference between Portuguese football and the Premier League.

‘English football is different from all others.’

‘In Portugal normally small teams close up. Here teams don’t close up when they come to play at Old Trafford. They want to press to take risks, to score goals, even knowing that United could recover the ball and launch a counter-attack.’

‘So the intensity is very high. If you believed you had to think quickly in Portugal, here you have to think twice as fast.’

The playmaker has also had to adapt to English roads and English food.

‘I still have to look at the lines on the road so I don’t get confused. The people here are not so friendly, they don’t let you pass like they do in Portugal.’

‘It’s been difficult because we haven’t been able to prepare our own food … but there’s a market with a few Portuguese things, mostly frozen. And my father brings me Portuguese wine when he comes over.’

The Portuguese international also revealed that he supported the Red Devils as a child.

‘Manchester was my dream club. My brother was a Barcelona fan, I was United. My father worked in Switzerland and we went to a sports shop. He bought a Barcelona jacket and I bought a United one.’

‘At the time I could just dream, of course, but I was playing for Boavista juniors, it was a completely different reality. Now I want to do everything I can to make my mark here.’

Fernandes also talked about how much the fans have helped him to settle quickly at Old Trafford.

‘In the first game I heard fans singing my name, my song … It’s something that hits you, that helps you to want to give more and more every time.’

