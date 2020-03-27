Dutch starlet Dillon Hoogewerf signs new Manchester United contract

Academy stars Dillon Hoogewerf and Johan Guadagno have put pen to paper on new Manchester United contracts.

Hoogewerf, a Dutch under-17s international, was signed from Ajax for £120,000 last summer and has caught the eye in the academy this season, having scored seven goals in 19 games.

Three of those goals came in three FA Youth Cup games and helped the Red Devils reach their first FA Youth Cup semi-final in eight years.

The youngster has also already scored for the Under 23’s, netting on his third substitute appearance.

‘Really happy to sign my first professional contract, can’t wait to get back to the training ground and continue the hard work’ the youngster posted on Instagram.

Goalkeeper Guadagno joined the club from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna last summer. Although born in Milan, in Italy, he has represented Sweden at youth level. He is yet to make his debut for the Under 18’s, being an understudy to Czech keeper Ondrej Mastny.

One of the two youngsters looks to have copied and pasted the other’s Instagram post, as Guadagno also says ‘Delighted to sign my first professional contract, can’t wait to get back to the training ground and continue the hard work.’

