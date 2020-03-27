Manchester United fans want seven players sold this summer

Manchester United fans have been naming the players they think should leave Old Trafford at the end of this season.

In a video aired by United Peoples TV this afternoon, pundit Sam Peoples suggested seven players who he believed should be sold or allowed to leave this summer – Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez.

Peoples also asked fans to comment on whether Paul Pogba should be added to the list.

Most fans agreed with the list of seven, with a slight majority also in favour of selling Pogba ‘if the price is right’.

The player most fans thought deserved another chance at Old Trafford was Tim Fosu-Mensah.

‘My sell list is exactly the same however I would keep Fosu Mensah as I really want him to come good’ said one.

Other messages in support of the Dutchman included:

‘Keep Mensah, get rid of the rest.’

‘Keep Pogba and Mensah, and sell the rest.’

‘Wouldn’t mind Fosu-Mensah being given a chance.’

‘If we cannot get a defensive midfielder in I’d give Fosu-Mensah another try’.

Fans were united in their desire to let Alexis Sanchez leave the club, with comments such as:

‘Terminate Sanchez contract, even if it means a payout.’

‘Sanchez must go.’

A couple of fans offered an ingenious solution to the dilemma of the Chilean’s wages:

‘Can’t we swap Sanchez for Ighalo..?’

‘United should ask Chinese club from which Ighalo came to take Sanchez for free as they can handle his wages.’

There was also little support for Jesse Lingard among the comments, while some fans suggested some extra names, including David de Gea, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.

Andreas Pereira was spared the hypothetical cull by some who suggested he could be used as a squad player or sent out on loan.

