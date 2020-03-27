Manchester United offer Angel Gomes hugely improved contract

Manchester United have made starlet Angel Gomes an improved contract offer to ward off interest from Chelsea, according to Metro.

The breakthrough comes after months of standoff that have seen the 19-year-old’s contract run down close to the wire, it being currently set to expire on June 30th.

FIFA rules allow a player whose contract will expire within six months to talk to other clubs and Gomes’ situation has reportedly led to Chelsea and Barcelona holding discussions with the player’s representatives.

But the Red Devils are desperate to keep the player, who has been at the club since the age of six and who has captained academy sides at every age group as he has developed.

In what many expected would be Gomes’ breakthrough year into the senior side, the starlet has played little football, starting just three Europa League games, making a substitute appearance against Manchester City in the EFL Cup and having two ten minute cameos in the Premier League. He has also played just seven times for the Under-23’s.

This has led to speculation that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been holding the player back until the contract situation has been resolved.

There was a similar stand-off when Gomes reached age 17 and was able to sign his first professional contract. In the end, the diminuitive playmaker accepted a 2-year deal worth £17,000 per week to stay at Old Trafford.

The original offer on the table this time from United was reported to be £25,000 over two years, but Metro’s sources claim that the club has added a third year to the deal and an increase in salary to £30,000 per week.

‘United believe Gomes’ preference is to remain at the club and that his representatives are simply seeking a better deal for their client’, the outlet claims.

Fellow academy product Tahith Chong recently signed a new deal at Old Trafford and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Gomes will do the same.

‘With Tahith we’re very happy he sees his future here, we can see a very good player there and we’ll give him time to develop,’ the boss said in February.

‘That is the same with Angel. We hope we can convince him in the near future and long term future that he’s a Manchester United player.’

All eyes will now turn to the 19-year-old as fans wait to see whether he will follow in Chong’s footsteps and commit his future to the club.

