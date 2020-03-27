Raul Jimenez happy at Wolves despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United hopes of signing Wolves’ Raul Jimenez have suffered a blow as the player has stated his intention to stay at Molyneux.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Mexican, who has scored an impressive 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games for the Midlands club this season.

The Mexican has already improved on his 2018/19 record, when he scored 17 goals and provided 8 assists in the same number of games.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted in January that the Mexican is ‘another good player we have been linked with’.

But speaking in a live Facebook Q&A session yesterday, the 28-year-old said:

‘I have a contract until 2023.’

‘I don’t need to qualify for the Champions League to know I want to stay here. I’m good, happy with Wolves, doing important things – me as well as the whole team.’

‘We’ve been trying our best since the start of last season. We’ve qualified for the Europa League, now we’re fighting for a Champions League spot.’

‘And it’s the big motivation to keep growing as a player and getting into the Champions League is always a plus that satisfies you and keeps you thinking about big things.’

Wolves are currently lying one place behind United in 6th, just two points behind the Red Devils. They are also still in the Europa League and could qualify for the Champions League by winning that tournament when football resumes.

With Lautaro Martinez looking poised to join Barcelona and Shanghai Shenhua offering Odion Ighalo a contract extension worth £42 million to persuade him not to make his move to Old Trafford permanent, the Red Devils’ search for a striker looks set to continue.

