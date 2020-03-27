Seven different Manchester United stars raise money for COVID charities

Despite being on lockdown as the UK battles the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United stars are doing their bit to raise money to help fight the battle against the disease.

First out of the blocks was Paul Pogba, who started a birthday fundraiser on March 15th and pledged to double the £27,000 goal if it was reached.

‘The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense’ Pogba said.

‘It’s my birthday and I’m always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

‘At times like this we need to come together.’

Also, as reported here a week ago, Marcus Rashford has been supporting and promoting FareShareUK, a charity that aims to make sure that families who relied on free school meals are able to feed their children.

And yesterday it was revealed that David de Gea has given £275,000 to support Spain’s fight to contain the virus.

The donation was made anonymously but was made public by Community of Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who tweeted: ‘Thank you De Gea. The great help you have provided to the Community of Madrid will be key to fighting COVID-19. Eternally grateful, proud of you.’

¡Gracias, @D_DeGea ! La gran ayuda que has aportado a @comunidadmadrid será clave para combatir el COVID-19. Eternamente agradecidos, orgullosos de ti. — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has joined Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the #FootballUnited initiative, which aims to raise £100,000 toward the fight against COVID-19.

And Luke Shaw and Daniel James are taking part in a FIFA 20 tournament as part of @combatcorona’s fund raising campaign.

Let's beat #Coronavirus! I’ll be playing FIFA 20 on the #CombatCorona charity stream with other pro ballers to raise funds for those in need. Dates announced soon. Follow @CombatCorona for more! Tag which players you want me to play against 🎮🔥 pic.twitter.com/DZ12QBkEW1 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) March 20, 2020

Other players have been sending messages of inspiration and encouragement on social media, including Juan Mata, who pledged to practice his free kicks against a young boy filmed practising his goalkeeping skills in isolation.

One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020

It has been a tremendous effort by the team who should be commended for their hard work during such a difficult time.

