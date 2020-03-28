Dimitar Berbatov insists Jadon Sancho will jump at Manchester United move

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov has excited fans by claiming Jadon Sancho won’t think twice about a move to Manchester United.

The Borussia Dortmund star is highly sought-after by several Premier League and La Liga giants.

While the Spanish clubs circle around Sancho, it’s believed he favours a move back to England instead.

Chelsea, Liverpool, United and Manchester City are all understood to be keen on his signature with the potential transfer setting up to be this summer’s biggest transfer saga.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have prioritised the signing of Sancho and according to a former club great, the transfer will be easier to complete than believed.

According to Betfair, Berbatov said: “This week there’s been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he’s English and Man United are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there.

“I have said it before, he has the quality, the pace, the goals and the assists to play for them, I’m sure he would like to continue in the national team as well and Gareth Southgate will watch him more if he is playing in the Premier League.

“For me, if they get him he is going to be a great addition but I’m curious to see how they would line up. United have: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and possibly Sancho next season, even though you want that competition for young players it could be tricky to see them all playing at the same time.

“If he is going to move somewhere else, he needs to know that he is going to play regularly, there is no point going somewhere else and not playing as much as you want.

“Ultimately, it is down to you, when you get the chance to show you can play, you have to take it and show what you can do.

“Also, when you play abroad you always want to go back to your home country. When that happens to be England and the Premier League, you’re going to jump at the chance if the right team comes in for you.

“He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of development.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results, so it’s good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.”

There’s certainly elements of truth to Berbatov’s words but certain things mentioned, Sancho could get elsewhere and not just at Manchester United.

Frank Lampard is also building a relatively young squad at Chelsea and would likely slot the talented Englishman right into his starting XI.

Gareth Southgate isn’t going to turn Sancho down from international football for playing for the Blues and not United so that’s another factor that’s realistic away from Old Trafford.

Liverpool and City might not be able to guarantee him first-team football so it appears Chelsea are Solskjaer’s main rivals for this potential deal.

