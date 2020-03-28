Manchester United’s Harry Maguire amongst Premier League’s best performers

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has seemingly justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest gamble to date as he is amongst the Premier League’s best performers.

The talented Englishman joined in the summer with huge question marks over his head as critics doubted whether the fee involved was worth it.

Maguire broke the world-record fee for a defender, beating Liverpool’s acquisition of their now crucial player in Virgil van Dijk.

Comparisons between the two happened almost immediately once the deal was official and some still debate over their talents.

Many believed in Maguire’s ability but wondered whether he really was worth the money spent with some critics claiming it could’ve been spent elsewhere on better options.

Maguire is the only Manchester United player involved in the eleven shown above so he’s obviously doing something right.

In truth, to the naked eye and not to statistics, the vocal captain started the season off quite averagely.

However, particularly of late, Maguire’s influence on United grew tremendously and his impact could be better felt.

It’s clear Solskjaer feels the former Leicester City man was worth it as his leadership was desperately needed.

It says a lot that Maguire was made captain of the Red Devils before his first season at Old Trafford was even over.

