Marcus Rashford delivers positive recovery news after long-term injury

Manchester United fans may see Marcus Rashford return to action soon after suffering what initially seemed like a season-ending injury.

The superb Englishman may have just about made it towards the end of the current campaign if recovery went smoothly but given the temporary suspension, he could be fit to face all the remaining fixtures.

That is, of course, only if the league carries on again but early signs suggest Rashford is doing well in his rehabilitation.

Many had criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for playing the academy graduate despite reports claiming he had been carrying a knock for a while.

The legendary Norwegian was heavily reliant on one of his key players so at least it was somewhat understandable.

According to Sky Sports, Rashford said: “I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago.

“I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team.

“I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”

The good news is that Rashford seems to hint that his injury potentially won’t be a recurring one.

After the pacy attacker picked up his knock, former Manchester United man Robin van Persie had worried fans with some comments.

The now-retired Dutchman claimed he sustained a similar injury during his own career and never fully recovered from it.

This immediately caused a meltdown amongst supporters and added fuel to the fire of criticism Solskjaer faced for his decision.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.