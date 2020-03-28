Nemanja Matic had loyalty questioned by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer locked heads more than fans had previously known according to a staff member.

The Serbian international started the campaign quite poorly as he struggled to make an impact in the legendary Norwegian’s first full season in charge.

Matic didn’t play often and when he did, he didn’t do nearly enough to impress meaning he was consistently overlooked.

As the season wore on, the former Chelsea man appeared certain to depart Old Trafford with certain Serie A giants reportedly wanting his signature in the January transfer window.

Matic even publicly put doubts over his future and insisted he would do whatever he could to get first-team football in order to keep his place in Serbia’s international setup.

#mufc staff member: "We could see that there was a problem between them." Solskjaer and Matic clarified the situation and once Solskjaer was convinced that Matic was devoted to the club, the midfielder replayed. #muzone [Times] pic.twitter.com/9xjOI3WZv1 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 27, 2020

Luckily for both parties, Matic didn’t have to depart as first-team football would soon be available.

Of course, injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba helped but there was also an improvement in the experienced midfielder’s performances, so much so that he hasn’t looked back since, earning an extension on his current deal.

Fans were baffled over what caused Matic’s form to turn around so drastically that he was suddenly a key player again and now it definitely makes sense.

