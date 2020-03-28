The Peoples Person’s top ten articles of the week
Home
First Team

The Peoples Person’s top ten articles of the week

Posted by
Date:

It’s been a busy week for transfer speculation at Old Trafford and there have been some significant developments despite a lack of football. Here are some of the Peoples Person’s top stories of the week in case you missed them:

1. Just about everybody has written off Alexis Sanchez but we found some statistics that suggest he’s been far from the flop at United and Inter that we all thought:

Alexis Sanchez is still a match-winner, statistics show

2. It’s been a long time since we were last talking about a possible Antoine Griezmann transfer to Old Trafford, but Barcelona could be looking to offload him to guess where:

Barcelona more open to Antoine Griezmann summer sale

3. Lots of noise this week about a potential move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, but in this article we debunked some of the myths flying around about the player and look at how likely a transfer really is:

Kalidou Koulibaly happy to stay at Napoli despite Manchester United interest

4. Paul Pogba has been negotiating a ceasefire between his agent Mino Raiola and United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, read about the latest goings on in Pogworld here:

Paul Pogba demands ceasefire between Mino Raiola and Ed Woodward

5. Last week it was looking as if Barcelona were losing interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, but then, wouldn’t you know it? The Spanish side have put in a cheeky bid. What does this mean for United’s own striker stiuation? We analyse the implications here:

Barcelona bid for Manchester United target Lautaro Martinez

6. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made great strides in clearing out some deadwood at Old Trafford but in this article we look at nine more players who are likely to face the axe this summer:

Nine Manchester United players face the axe in summer clear-out

7. We ran a Facebook poll this week asking people who they think should be Harry Maguire‘s regular centre back partner. Read what the fans’ response was in this surprising piece:

76% of fans think Eric Bailly should be Harry Maguire’s centre back partner

8. A Jadon Sancho transfer is looking likelier than ever this week with rivals pulling out of the race and this significant news from his home club Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund accept Jadon Sancho will depart this summer

9. We’ve all heard how the same Borussia Dortmund are favourites Birmingham City’s wonderkid Jude Bellingham but this United legend might have convinced the 16-year-old that he should come to Old Trafford:

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham picks Manchester United legend as hero

10. And finally, it looks like United have a battle on their hands if they want to make Odion Ighalo’s move permanent as his home side Shanghai Shenhua upped the ante considerably this week:

Shanghai Shenhua offer Odion Ighalo huge contract extension

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus