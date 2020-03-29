81% of Manchester United fans say the manager’s year was successful

An incredible 81% of Manchester United fans think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Old Trafford has been successful, according to a Facebook poll conducted by The Peoples Person.

Solskjaer was given the permanent role of manager a year ago yesterday and steered the Red Devils into fifth place this season before football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United’s win rate this season of just 46% has been the lowest since the Dave Sexton era, which ended in 1981. The Premier League win rate has been even lower, at 41%.

But despite a record that is worse than that of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and José Mourino, an incredible 11,900 out of 14,700 voters said that Solskjaer’s year in charge had been a success.

‘Super success. This man inherited a team that was in shambles, but today United are bouncing again. There’s enormous hope on the horizon. He’s been tremendous since he came in.’

‘He’s doing a great job! Things were REALLY starting to come together before the virus hit! Plenty of optimism for next season!’

‘Think he’s doing great job with a team that shouldn’t be anywhere near the top 5. He’s starting to use youth again which is big plus and got rid of a lot of dead wood.’

‘It took the mighty Ferguson 5 years to build a great team, give OGS a chance’

‘All of his signings have been great. He has to work on his tactics though.’

‘The players he let go (even on loan) and his new recruits have been spot on. Although we ain’t there yet, he is, at least, assembling a squad of players who want to be here, who want to play for the badge, who want to see Man United back to the top without blowing up the wage bill.’

Those who said the year had been a failure often cited Solskjaer’s poor record against lower ranking sides:

‘Come, he has failed. This season has been inconsistent throughout. Don’t forget the losses against the bottom teams.’

‘Good against the top teams but against the bottom teams it hasn’t been great.’

‘I understand giving the likes of Klopp, Guardiola, Mourinho, LVG time because of their CV and how proven they are, but giving OGS time? It’ll only lead to a waste of time.’

The poll results are encouraging for the manager, who faced a similar vote at the start of February in which 60% of fans said Mauricio Pochettino should replace him at the end of the season. An unbeaten run of eleven games and nine clean sheets since the last poll took place has clearly been enough to make a lot of fans change their mind.

