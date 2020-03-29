Jadon Sancho won’t be sold for less than Borussia Dortmund’s valuation

Borussia Dortmund’s CEO has stated that despite any potential financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Jadon Sancho will not be sold for less than the current asking price this summer.

Sancho, who turned 20 this week, is believed to Manchester United’s top transfer target for next summer and is reported to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

In an interview with Bildplus via Goal.com, Hans Joachim Watzke said that the club did not want to lose the Englishman and therefore would not be willing to negotiate the asking price, believed to be in excess of £100 million.

‘Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we would prefer that Jadon stays with us’ Watzke said.

‘At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.’

This acknowledgement that Sancho has told Dortmund he wants to leave is in keeping with various reports claiming he is unsettled in Germany.

However, if United’s negotiators had any ideas about getting a cut-price deal for the talented winger due to the uncertainties caused by the world crisis, Watzke has made it abundantly clear that they will be wasting their time.

‘I’ll state clearly, that no rich club should think that during this existential crisis they can steal players from us. We don’t have to sell anyone for less than they’re worth’ he said.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also pursuing the England international, who has scored 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 games for Dortmund in an incredible season.

United are believed to be favourites to win the race, but Sancho’s decision may hinge on whether the Red Devils can offer him Champions League football next season.

