Manchester United pessimistic on potential James Maddison transfer

Manchester United fans will be disappointed by the latest news on their reported interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

The talented Englishman is said to be a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s as he attempts to continue the revolution of his squad.

The legendary Norwegian has invested well so far in his tenure as United boss, buying the likes of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes whilst loaning in Odion Ighalo.

Solskjaer was believed to be keen on bolstering up his midfield with Maddison as he puts the finishing touches to that position.

Fans were hoping the news was true as the former Norwich man would potentially prove to be a useful signing.

According to Leicestershire Live, the Red Devils have accepted that Maddison is likely to extend his stay with Leicester and put pen to paper over a new contract.

This news will probably please some fans who wanted Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish instead but should Solskjaer fail to get either, there could be a poor reaction.

It’s believed Manchester United’s top priority is a right-winger with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho their preferred signing.

Signing the versatile Englishman could end Solskjaer’s interest in the others so how the transfer window develops will be interesting.

