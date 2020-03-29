Paul Pogba sends positive message amid uncertain future

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has given his latest hint yet in terms of where his future may lie amidst the current speculation.

There have been conflicting reports on the talented Frenchman, with some claiming he’s been impressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s work and wants to remain to play alongside the in-form Bruno Fernandes.

Others have stated Pogba still has a desire to leave and Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG remain his potential destinations.

The academy graduate’s agent Mino Raiola was also busy talking to the press weeks ago when he couldn’t help but suggest his client was still going to leave.

Nonetheless, this time around Pogba was the one to do the talking and it seems he was hinting at potentially staying put.

Pogba’s message to #mufc fans: “ “Stay safe, stay at home. Keep supporting United obviously and hopefully everything will get better very soon and we’ll get back to the game and show you guys we are ready to win games and win trophies.” #muzone [UTD Hangout] pic.twitter.com/qGRyjOFFP8 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 29, 2020

Pogba’s words of encouragement and talk of winning trophies suggest he’s not quite done yet with Manchester United.

Of course, the former Juventus man could’ve just been trying to be optimistic during a deeply concerning time but he has always chosen his words carefully in the past.

United would be far better off not having to address yet another position in the upcoming summer transfer window as they have enough work as it is.

