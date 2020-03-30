Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho keen on Manchester United transfer

Manchester United are reportedly closer than ever before to signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho ahead of what will prove to be a crucial summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was previously said to have prioritised the signing of the sensational Englishman as the club see him as the new poster boy.

If memory serves correct, Wayne Rooney was once signed by Sir Alex Ferguson under the same premise and it’s safe to say that transfer went well.

Sancho would have at least a decade at United should he join, leaving him plenty of time to create a sliver of legacy within the club’s history.

Solskjaer has invested well so far in his tenure and he’ll be hoping he gets this one right too.

According to the Independent, the noise coming out of Old Trafford is that Sancho has unofficially confirmed he will join and has been promised the iconic number seven shirt.

It’s also reported his transfer won’t rely on whether or not the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League with Sancho interested in Solskjaer’s project so far.

Borussia Dortmund certainly won’t sell cheap and it’s difficult to imagine that even if everything goes well, the former Molde man will have any room left in the budget for additional signings.

