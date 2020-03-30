Manchester United could be set to hold onto Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly set to have an interesting summer transfer window with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially getting just what he wanted from one player.

The legendary Norwegian has constantly spoken of his and the club’s desire to hold onto Paul Pogba and it seems that may just happen.

More and more signs have been popping up of late, hinting the talented Frenchman will be staying despite his contract not having long left to it.

United fans were excited to see Pogba and new hit signing Bruno Fernandes playing together in the same starting XI and it appears matters may go in that direction.

The former Juventus man previously spoke of a desire for a new challenge but an injury-hit campaign has meant there are doubts over that happening.

According to the Independent, the Red Devils are quietly confident about keeping hold of Pogba this summer transfer window as many clubs won’t be able to afford their £100m+ evaluation, particularly after the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis is felt.

Just like many major corporations are feeling the impact of the virus that has taken the world by storm, many major football clubs are feeling it too.

Experts have already predicted a significantly quieter than usual transfer window if there even is one for that matter.

