Manchester United warned Jadon Sancho deal won’t be quick
Home
First Team

Manchester United warned Jadon Sancho deal won’t be quick

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho’s agent as the race for his signature heats up.

The dazzling winger is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority signing of the summer but there will be competition.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are believed to be the Premier League clubs interested but there are La Liga giants who are keen too.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both considered the transfer but reports have claimed Sancho only wants to return to England.

United were said to be the frontrunners in the race but Fabrizio Romano has cooled down such talk.

Manchester United can afford €110m but the problem with such a deal is it leaves Solskjaer with too little room in the remainder of his transfer budget.

The legendary Norwegian would likely want two more signings along with Sancho so unless the club sells, transfers for others are hard to imagine.

Luckily for Solskjaer, United have a host of loan stars that could be moved on such as the likes of Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo.

There are other players who may be considered deadwood too and so if they’re sold, both their freed up wages and the transfer fees could make room for more additions.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus