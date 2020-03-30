Manchester United warned Jadon Sancho deal won’t be quick

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho’s agent as the race for his signature heats up.

The dazzling winger is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority signing of the summer but there will be competition.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are believed to be the Premier League clubs interested but there are La Liga giants who are keen too.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both considered the transfer but reports have claimed Sancho only wants to return to England.

United were said to be the frontrunners in the race but Fabrizio Romano has cooled down such talk.

BVB message to all the clubs who asked for #Sancho: we don’t change the price after Coronavirus crisis and we’ll not sell him for less than €110M. Man United are in contact with his agent, but BVB have not received any official bid yet. It won’t be a quick deal. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2020

Manchester United can afford €110m but the problem with such a deal is it leaves Solskjaer with too little room in the remainder of his transfer budget.

The legendary Norwegian would likely want two more signings along with Sancho so unless the club sells, transfers for others are hard to imagine.

Luckily for Solskjaer, United have a host of loan stars that could be moved on such as the likes of Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo.

There are other players who may be considered deadwood too and so if they’re sold, both their freed up wages and the transfer fees could make room for more additions.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.