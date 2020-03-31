Manchester United eye stunning deal for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt despite their interest in Paul Pogba.

The talented Dutchman was football’s most sought-after prospect just a while ago but it appears he could be on the move already.

De Ligt was once linked with a transfer to United but the Italian giants beat them to his signature instead.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge, Harry Maguire was the next centre-back brought in instead and it seemed that was going to be the last defensive signing for a while.

However, that no longer appears to be the case with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward already putting the work in for this summer’s potential transfers.

According to the Express, the Red Devils are looking to take advantage of De Ligt’s struggle to settle in at Juventus with Woodward potentially using Pogba in a swap deal with Mino Raiola the agent of the pair.

The world-class Frenchman is said to have a desire to leave Old Trafford and his former team are believed to be amongst those interested in signing him.

Juventus may not have the fees for Pogba but a swap deal means both clubs can avoid spending ludicrous amounts.

