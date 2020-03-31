Manchester United remain interested in Jack Grealish despite controversy

Manchester United are reportedly still pushing on with their summer signings despite the ongoing pandemic and Jack Grealish is believed to be amongst them.

The talented Englishman caused an uproar after breaking isolation rules to go to a friend’s house.

He then allegedly got drunk and whilst trying to drive back home he crashed into parked cars before running away from the scene.

Grealish has since apologised for his actions but his future was thrown into doubt after many claimed United wouldn’t be keen on signing him anymore.

Couple that with the current global health crisis which has left clubs in financial ordeal, it’s easy to see why a deal may no longer be on.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are keeping lines of communication open with the clubs and agents of potential signings despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Reports in regard to Grealish have been conflicting with some saying interest ended in him following his public ordeal while others stated it’s made no difference.

Only time will tell whether Manchester United’s interest truly remains but fans’ opinions were clear on the matter.

Supporters feel he can no longer represent the club and called for other targets to be pursued instead.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.