Manchester United turn to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly for defensive reinforcement

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up an option to sign Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as they reignite interest in a player they previously wanted.

The talented Senegalese was heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford a while ago but nothing came of it.

Instead, Harry Maguire would later be signed and fans believed that was the last defensive reinforcement they would see for some time.

However, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t quite satisfied with his defence just yet and is keen on adding another player.

United are already well-stocked in that department but it could be argued a top partner for Maguire is needed.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer is targetting a second centre-back in as many summer transfer windows and has drawn up a list of potential targets with Koulibaly amongst them.

Signing the Serie A defender would put question marks over Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe‘s futures to say the least.

Solskjaer must’ve been hoping one of the aforementioned trio would step up and solidify their spot alongside Maguire but it appears this report hints that didn’t happen.

The only other way Koulibaly settles in without upsetting the dressing room is if a back three formation is used and that’s not something the legendary Norwegian is entirely against.

