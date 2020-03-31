Marcus Rashford clears big hurdle in return to fitness

There was good news for Manchester United fans yesterday as the club confirmed that Marcus Rashford’s latest scan results were positive.

The striker has been sidelined after sustaining a double stress fracture of his back in an FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Rashford told Sky Sports on Saturday ‘I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel … 10 times better now.’

And now the club has revealed that the scan Rashford spoke about has yielded good results.

‘The club can confirm that Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans’ a statement on the official website reads.

‘His progress will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical team throughout the current lockdown period.’

The news comes as a welcome boost to the Red Devils and could mean that Rashford will be fit to play when the season resumes.

That could be as early as the first week in May according to The Mail, with a conference call between Premier League club bosses scheduled for Friday to discuss the proposal.

With Paul Pogba also nearing fitness, it now looks possible that United fans will see Rashford, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing alongside each other for the first time in under five weeks’ time.

In the meantime, Rashford is continuing his charitable work in the FareShare programme to raise money for children whose family normally rely on free school meals to feed them.

The project has reached the £100,000 target set by the 22-year-old and as a result he will do a live Q&A on Instagram on Wednesday at 4pm.

4pm (UK) on Wednesday!! I promised and we’re delivering. Get your questions in ♥️ https://t.co/M4BznnswgE — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 30, 2020

Rashford’s response to the coronavirus crisis and his professionalism have been exemplary and have won him respect and praise from wide sections of the media.

The Guardian has revealed that Rashford had begun judging a poetry competition for Manchester children with hearing impairments before the COVID-19 outbreak and The Times called Rashford ‘A sportsman with a conscience’.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.