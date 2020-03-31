Rio Ferdinand says Man United target Saul Niguez is ‘huge’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said he is excited about the news that the Red Devils are set to buy Saul Niguez.

Reports emerged yesterday that United are prepared to meet the Spaniard’s £135 million release clause to bring him to Old Trafford to replace Paul Pogba should he leave.

The 25-year-old has made 286 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring 38 goals and registering 18 assists since his 2014 move from Rayo Vallecano.

And Ferdinand believes he is exactly the type of player that would improve the Manchester United side.

‘He’s another one, what a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now’ the former captain said during an Instagram live video via Goal.com.

‘I think he’s a major player.’

‘Composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals, tactically he’s very aware.’

‘You can see Simeone, he gets his teams really well set up and he’s in the middle orchestrating and dictating things.’

‘Saul Niguez is huge and it’s come out in the papers this week that Man Utd are interested in him, but we’ll have to wait and see.’

As reported here yesterday, although Saul’s buyout clause is high, a complicated third party ownership deal means that Atleti might be under pressure to accept a lower offer to avoid paying penalties to 40% owners Quality Football, headed up by agent Jorge Mendes and former United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon.

The Spain international is simply one of the best midfielders in world football and his acquisition would more than help ease the blow of losing Pogba should the Frenchman depart in the summer.

