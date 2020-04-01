Denis Zakaria proves he’s amongst Europe’s best amid Manchester United interest
Denis Zakaria proves he’s amongst Europe’s best amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United’s reported interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria has just been given a boost in terms of why it would be a good transfer.

The talented youngster is one of Europe’s most wanted players as he continues to develop in the Bundesliga.

United’s search for competition in midfield has led them to Zakaria as they look for more steel than flair this time around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had invested in Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window and it’s safe to say that has been a successful signing so far.

With Paul Pogba potentially remaining, creativity in midfield is suddenly in abundance and Zakaria’s talents would more be needed to solidify the engine room.

Former Everton star Idrissa Gueye was once targetted by Manchester United for the same reason but in Zakaria they have a better option.

That isn’t necessarily because he outranks the now PSG man but because of his young age and greater potential.

Monchengladbach won’t be willing to sell their young star for cheap perhaps but Zakaria’s name hasn’t been plastered all over the media just yet.

United’s interest in him has somewhat gone under the radar because of their chase of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

