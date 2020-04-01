Manchester United consider potential Matthijs de Ligt signing

Manchester United are reportedly open to the idea of signing former target Matthijs de Ligt in what would be a surprise transfer.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, the only centre-back to be signed was Harry Maguire who is now the team captain.

The belief was that the legendary Norwegian was satisfied with his defence but reports have surfaced of late stating United are keen on another centre-back despite it not being a priority.

De Ligt was heavily wanted at Old Trafford before but ended up choosing Juventus after leaving boyhood club Ajax.

The Dutch prospect was expected to develop into a world-class talent but things haven’t gone to plan in Italy just yet.

#mufc anticipated that Matthijs de Ligt may become available in summer 2021, but would be interested in signing him if the opportunity arose earlier #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 31, 2020

It appears the Red Devils knew all along that De Ligt would be an option in the future, perhaps since Juventus are typically open for business for the right price.

The talk of the town is that the young superstar hasn’t settled in all too well in the Serie A so the Italian giants are more open to moving him on than in the past.

It would seem strange that Juventus aren’t willing to wait for De Ligt to adjust to his surroundings, particularly since their current defenders are ageing.