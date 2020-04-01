Manchester United not given up hope on Erling Haaland

Manchester United have reportedly not ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland despite his recent transfer.

The talented striker just moved to Germany the past January and yet rumours have risen over his future.

Dortmund beat United to his signature with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably ruing his missed opportunity.

Odion Ighalo completed a loan move to Old Trafford in January instead and while he’s been a success so far, he wasn’t necessarily the first choice.

Solskjaer is said to be already planning on raiding Dortmund for Jadon Sancho so it will be interesting what could potentially develop.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are keeping an eye on Haaland’s progress and are willing to go head to head with Real Madrid for his signature should he become available.

Dortmund are understood to be unwilling to lose two key players in Sancho as well and so are expected to hold onto the former Salzburg man for at least another season.

Haaland would definitely still be a good investment later on but it’s likely he won’t be sold for cheap.

Dortmund have a reputation for buying young and cheap then selling older and more expensive as they attempt to raise funds to compete with the best in Europe.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.