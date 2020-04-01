Manchester United not hanging their hopes on Harry Kane

Manchester United are reportedly being realistic on their chances of signing Harry Kane after he admitted he would leave Tottenham if he felt their ambitions didn’t match his.

The prolific Englishman has always been linked with a move to Old Trafford but interested died down a little when he extended his contract for a long period of time.

Kane then became a seemingly impossible signing until now and United are believed to be searching for a striker.

On paper, it seems a match made in heaven but there are far more complications than it initially appears.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is after other positions for starters but Tottenham are likely to be difficult to deal with too.

According to Manchester Evening News, Spurs would want over £100m for Kane and the Red Devils are remaining level-headed over any potential deal, instead prioritising more realistic options such as Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

In the unlikely event the Tottenham star becomes available, Solskjaer would probably splash the cash even if he’s broken the bank on others.

After all, who knows when Kane would be free once more and he is a quality player in the prime of his career at the moment.

