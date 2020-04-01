Manchester United plan summer around talented English duo
Manchester United are reportedly set to make a double swoop for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred to invest in British talent where possible, potentially due to what Brexit could mean for football so it’s no surprise he’s looking to make his next two signings local ones too.

Sancho is one of football’s most sought-after prospects at the moment and is likely to be this summer’s biggest transfer saga.

Grealish has captain Villa superbly this season with many expecting him to transfer to a bigger club this transfer window.

United are seemingly not put off by the price-tags for the young pair and are keen to invest in their midfield.

Many felt Solskjaer was targeting either one or the other and not both players as it’s difficult to imagine where everyone would fit in.

Both Sancho and Grealish are versatile talents but it’s safe to say fans would pick the former over the latter.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer has not put a foot wrong in terms of investing in talent so far so it’s easier to trust him in the market than his predecessors.

Questions can be raised over whether Manchester United have the funds or not to pursue both as Sancho is believed to be valued at £130m while Grealish is at about £80m.

