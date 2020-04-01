Marcus Rashford has nothing but praise for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has singled Mason Greenwood out and praised him in the best way possible, exciting fans over what may come to pass in the future.

The young prospect already has supporters drooling over his potential as he’s managed to score 13 goals across all competitions in his breakthrough season.

Greenwood is still just a teenager and his burst onto the scene is reminiscent of Rashford himself who once blew fans away.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also clearly loves the young Englishman but has tried to limit his appearances in order to protect him as much as possible.

United have arguably mishandled players in the past by overplaying or over-relying on youngsters who may be unable to handle that kind of pressure so early in their careers.

Rashford: "Mason Greenwood's potential rating out of ten? 10/10. As a forward, there's not much else you can ask for in natural ability." #mulive [br] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 1, 2020

If Greenwood can avoid major injuries, it seems he’s destined for greatness at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has managed him well so far.

It’s difficult to hold back such a talented player and it’s likely fans will see plenty of him next season too.

If Greenwood can continue to develop successfully then he would finally get to play in his preferred position as a striker instead of a right-winger as he has mostly done so far.

