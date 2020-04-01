Marcus Rashford hypes up fans over potential Jadon Sancho transfer

Marcus Rashford has sent Manchester United fans into meltdown after his comments on Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have prioritised the signing of the talented Englishman and the rumours have just jumped up a level.

Rashford plays with Sancho on the international level and supporters were always hopeful he could convince his teammate to make the switch.

However, no one expected the academy graduate to do so publicly and Solskjaer must be rubbing his hands together now.

Players have been known to consult each other in regards to potential moves and if Rashford proves to be the defining factor then so be it.

Rashford: "It would be good [if Jadon Sancho joined #mufc]. Sancho is a great player. He's like the new generation player. It's definitely exciting to watch the player he's becoming — hopefully we can all play together. That would be good." #mulive [br] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 1, 2020

The Red Devils are in need of a top-quality right-winger and Sancho fits the bill perfectly, even if Dortmund don’t want to sell for cheap.

It seems a transfer incredibly likely to happen so all that is required of those at Old Trafford is to negotiate down the price-tag and beat off the competition.

Liverpool and Chelsea are believed to be Manchester United’s greatest rivals for Sancho and while it won’t make matters easy, they do have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Hopefully, the likes of Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire can also push their international teammate to completing a transfer.

