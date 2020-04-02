Alexis Sanchez: the frightening total cost of the Chilean’s contract

Alexis Sanchez is due to get a £1.1 million loyalty bonus from Manchester United on his return from Inter Milan, according to a report in The Mail.

No money was exchanged when Sanchez arrived from Arsenal in January 2018 in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but the Chilean has nonetheless become one of the most expensive players in United’s history due to his salary and other bonuses.

The £1.1 million payout due in June is an annual bonus that makes up part of that package.

The 30-year-old’s base salary is an eye-watering £391,000 per week. He gets a £75,000 bonus for every game he starts for the Red Devils and received a £6.7 million signing on fee.

Other bonuses in Sanchez’s contract that have not yet been paid include a £2 million bonus if United win the Champions League and £500,000 if they win the Premier League.

The total cost of Sanchez’s contract, which runs to June 2022, will therefore be a minimum of £105 million based on guaranteed payments plus existing appearance bonuses.

Sanchez’s contract is one of four high profile negotiations in which United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward unnecessarily tied the club up to a very high salary for a long period.

In 2014, Woodward gave Wayne Rooney a 5-and-a-half-year, £300,000 per week contract, costing the club £86 million.

In January 2018, José Mourinho was given a two-year extension to his previous contract worth £12 million a year, only for Woodward to have to buy up the remaining £20 million when he was sacked just 11 months later.

And last summer, David de Gea, who was already the world’s highest paid keeper on £240,000 per week, was given a bumper new 4-year deal worth £350,000 per week, costing the club £73 million.

The total cost of those four contracts alone is some £300 million and counting.

Of course, as our recent report discussed, it is still possible that Sanchez could come good at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have said in January ‘Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong’. But there is little confidence now that such a thing will happen.

