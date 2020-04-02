Marcus Rashford to convince Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is reportedly working on trying to convince Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho to join.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have prioritised the signing of the young Englishman this summer as he continues his attempt of revolutionising the squad.

Sancho has thoroughly impressed since his transfer from Manchester City to Dortmund where he has gone from strength to strength.

The versatile attacker has done so well since moving to the Bundesliga that he is now one of football’s most valuable prospects.

Most clubs have been put off by the price-tag on his head but United don’t seem to be turned off just yet.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer is hoping Rashford’s relationship with Sancho will see the Red Devils beat their competitors to his signature.

The academy graduate is said to be leading the way in the club’s pursuit of the Dortmund man as every tactic is being used to bring him in.

Sancho would certainly be a good signing and one who would be able to prove his worth over the next decade if possible.

Club great Rio Ferdinand is another who has insisted publicly that a transfer would be best for both parties.