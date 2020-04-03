Erling Haaland transfer battle scheduled for January

Real Madrid will not make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer but may do so in the January 2021 transfer window.

Manchester United are reported to be determined to match any offer Real makes for the player, as soon as they make it.

And, according to Spanish outlet AS, this will not happen this summer as had been previously mooted.

The outlet claims that the reports of a summer raid on Haaland – who has a release clause of €75 million (£69 million) – have concerned Dortmund bosses so much that they phoned the Norwegian’s agent Mino Raiola to find out if they were true.

The response was that ‘the idea is for Haaland to continue growing at Borussia, where he has scored 12 goals in 11 games, and that he will not move this summer.’

The interesting addendum to this was that the 20-year-old’s buyout clause only becomes active in the January 2021 window, and at that stage Real – and United – could immediately make their moves.

AS’s report also claims that the German side paid more in commissions than in transfer fees for the young striker, with €15 million (£13.8 million) going to Raiola (who acted as intermediary) and €8 million (£7.4 million) going to Haaland’s father, who was his agent at the time.

With Raiola now officially the player’s agent, there will no doubt be a sizeable chunk of commission to add to the £69 million release clause should United go head-to-head with Real for his signature next January.

