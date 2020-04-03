Harry Maguire asks team to donate wages to Manchester hospitals

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has asked the entire side to donate 30% of their wages to charity.

The Mirror reports that Maguire has sent a message to all of the first team squad asking them to make the donations to Manchester hospitals.

It is understood that captain Harry has been in talks with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward about the idea and was given the green light to go ahead.

It comes in the wake of a call from Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock for professional footballers to ‘make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part’.

"Take a pay cut, play your part" The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock has urged Premier League footballers to take a pay cut and make a contribution to help in the battle against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/vZjVgB3BiJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 2, 2020

The Mirror claims that ‘the players are overwhelmingly in support of the donation as they want to be seen to be doing their bit.’

It is a fantastic gesture by Maguire, who is leading by example and offering a captain’s response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The United players as a whole team have been shining examples during the lockdown.

Players such as Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been raising money for various COVID-related causes.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his players for their response. ‘We all know, sometimes, we’re the heroes but, at the moment, we can be the back-up support’ the boss said on the official website.

‘The NHS and the health service, they are the real heroes now’.

‘I think it’s important we as footballers, and we working as role models, we’ve got a difference to make and we can do that just by sending out messages on social media and stuff.’

That is something else in which the team has risen to the challenge, sending out a mixture of inspirational, informative and entertaining social media messages on a regular basis to stay in touch with fans.

