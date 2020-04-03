Huge Timo Werner transfer boost for Manchester United

Manchester United’s hopes of signing German striker Timo Werner have received a huge boost as it has been reported that Liverpool have shelved their pursuit of the player.

Werner is one of the hottest properties in world football and has scored 27 goals and registered 12 assists in 36 games for Red Bull Leipzig in all competitions this season.

Liverpool were believed to be in pole position for the 24-year-old’s signature, although the player himself admitted in March that he was considering moving to Old Trafford.

However, according to a report in The Mail, the Merseysiders have decided to put all transfer business on hold.

The report states that ‘with no indication as to what will happen with the summer transfer window and the ongoing insecurities, Liverpool are not actively working on any deals to bolster and refresh their squad – and will only resume once there is clarity.’

What is particularly significant about this in regards to Werner is that it has been reported by a reputable source in Germany – Sportbild’s head of football Christian Falk – that Werner’s very accessible release clause of £51 million will expire at the end of this month.

Update @TimoWerner & @LFC: The release clause of Werner at @DieRotenBullen has to be activated from Liverpool til the end of April to buy him for the transfer fee of 55 til 60 Million Euros. Our Story @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 13, 2020

If true, the news presents a huge opportunity for United to trigger the release clause and get a clear run at the prolific and exciting German star.

Of course, the Red Devils would also have to convince the player to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuilding project at Old Trafford without being able to guarantee him Champions League football at this stage.

Another potential fly in the ointment is that according to ESPN, Bayern Munich are now considering making a move for Werner as they have become frustrated in their attempts to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

If the reported buyout window were to lapse, with a market value according to Transfermarkt of £73 million and Red Bull in good financial shape, the sky would be the limit in terms of what kind of transfer fee Werner might command.

It would therefore be a major coup for the Red Devils if they could carry off an April deal and all eyes are now on executive vice chairman Ed Woodward to see if he is going to make his move.

