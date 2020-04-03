Manchester United best placed in world football to survive crisis

Manchester United should be able to survive the impact of the coronavirus better than their competitors according to The Mail.

Over the years, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has faced a lot of criticism and ridicule for seeming more interested in sponsorship revenues than in football matters.

However, it is not Woodward but fellow director Richard Arnold who is group managing director and who oversees all commercial and operational aspects of the club.

And Arnold’s obsession with establishing commercial partnerships has meant that the Red Devils’ eggs are not all in the two baskets of gate receipts and TV rights.

According to The Mail, the total annual amount gained from sponsorship is £173 million, including £64 million from shirt sponsors Chevrolet, £20 million from sleeve sponsors Kohler and £15 million from AON.

The total value of United’s Chevrolet deal is an eye-watering £600 million, almost twice as much as the Premier League’s next highest shirt deal, Arsenal’s £314 million Emirates contract.

The Red Devils’ sponsorship revenue is the highest in the world. In figures published in 2018, United’s deals were worth £247 million, ahead of Barcelona on £240 million, Bayern Munich on £165 million and Real Madrid on £163 million.

This year’s £173 million total does not even include the deal with kit sponsors Adidas, which is not considered sponsorship as such. That yields another £75 million a year, third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are on £110 million and £100 million, respectively.

The Mail quote an industry insider as saying ‘There’s no room for complacency because this is a challenge for the whole football industry unlike anything we’ve seen before, but United may be more resilient than most because of the strength of their business model.’

It comes as comforting news for United fans.

