Six Manchester United stars turn to fun and games on social media
Home
First Team

Six Manchester United stars turn to fun and games on social media

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United players have been keeping everyone’s spirits up this week with their antics on social media.

The team has been fantastic throughout the lockdown, supporting charities and reaching out to fans with live Q&A’s, photos and videos of what they have been up to in isolation and responding to questions on social media.

It has also been an opportunity for some of the players to show their cheeky side, with funny stunts and posts to keep fans entertained.

Nemanja Matic has had fans ROFL’ing after trolling Romelu Lukaku during a live Instagram chat.

Lukaku was in the live session with former Arsenal player Thierry Henry when a comment from Matic’s official Instagram account appeared saying ‘Shut up Romelu’.

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo started a caption competition for this photo:

… And Juan Mata entered the competition, trolling Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford has had a fun and touching interview with a group of young United fans and one cheeky little sky blue imposter:

Harry Maguire found a novel way to honour the heroes of the coronavirus crisis by giving away his Manchester derby shirt to anyone who liked his Instagram post and tagged a keyworker.

And finally, Anreas Pereira has also been in on the action, showing off his incredible martial arts skills in this hilarious Instagram post:

Keep it up, lads!

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus