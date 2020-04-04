Manchester United have enquires for unwanted Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United reportedly have multiple interested parties in their unwanted loan star Alexis Sanchez.

The expensive Chilean hasn’t enjoyed his time at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking the decision to reduce his wage bill by loaning him out to Inter Milan.

The hope was he would perform well enough in Italy that they would be lining up to sign him but that hasn’t been the case.

Sanchez appeared to be set to return to United after reports emerged that Inter weren’t keen to sign him but it seems they’ve found alternatives.

Solskjaer has insisted the former Barcelona man can still have a future at Old Trafford after his loan spell ends but he likely only said that to protect the player’s value.

West Ham have asked Alexis Sánchez's agent for more information on the player. Bundesliga clubs are also interested #mulive [fcinternews] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 4, 2020

It’s unlikely any of the aforementioned clubs will be able to afford Sanchez’s wages so the only way he’ll be moved on is if Manchester United continue to pay a part of his wages even after he’s gone.

The other potential way is the experienced attacker takes it upon himself to take a pay-cut in order to get first-team football elsewhere.

That situation is equally unlikely and United will potentially continue to pay for the mistake they made under Jose Mourinho.

